Modi Urges Unity, Vigilance Amid 'Fierce War' in West Asia

Summary of this article
Modi urged unity and vigilance, warning citizens not to fall for misinformation amid the West Asia conflict.
He thanked Gulf countries for supporting over one crore Indians during the crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on citizens to remain united and vigilant in the face of challenges arising from the ongoing "fierce war" in West Asia, urging people not to fall prey to rumours.
Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi also expressed gratitude to Gulf nations for supporting more than one crore Indians living and working in the region.
He noted that a "fierce war" has been underway in “our neighbourhood” for over a month, describing the situation as deeply concerning.
"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.
The West Asia conflict began on February 28, with the United States and Israel launching attacks on Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic targeting US allies and Israel.
Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz — through which around 20 per cent of the world’s energy supplies pass — has heightened global concern, with restricted ship movement reported since the conflict escalated.
Since the outbreak of hostilities, Modi has held discussions with several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia.
Modi also spoke with US President Donald Trump on March 24, after which he said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".
(with PTI inputs)