Modi Urges Unity, Vigilance Amid 'Fierce War' in West Asia

Consumers throng at a petrol station amid rumours of fuel shortages due to the war in West Asia, in Thane. India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday. | Photo: PTI

Consumers throng at a petrol station amid rumours of fuel shortages due to the war in West Asia, in Thane. India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday. | Photo: PTI