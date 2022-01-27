Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Meghalaya Logs 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Fresh Fatalities

The state now has 2,415 active cases, while 85,915 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 361 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:57 pm

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 89,839 on Thursday as 288 more people tested positive for the infection, 104 less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

Six more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 1,509, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, recorded the highest number of 197 new cases, followed by 38 in West Garo Hills, and 13 in Ri-Bhoi.

The state now has 2,415 active cases, while 85,915 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 361 in the last 24 hours. The administration has thus far tested over 13.12 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 9.27 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

With PTI inputs.

