National

Man Kills Friend For Talking To His Wife In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

"Three separate teams were constituted to crack the case. The team checked around 200 CCTV footage. The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (28), who was engaged in packing of cartons for different shopkeepers," said the DCP, adding the team later arrested accused Jha.

Advertisement

Couple Arrested With Nearly 800 Grams Of Heroin In Delhi's Tilak Nagar
info_icon

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in north Delhi's old Lajpat Rai market over suspicion that he used to talk to his wife, police on Monday said. 

The accused has been identified as Gulab Jha. 

"On Saturday at 12.34 pm, information was received at the Kotwali police station regarding an unknown body of a man lying on the roof of old Lajpat Rai market close to the Red Fort. A team was sent to the spot and they found that a man was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head, body and deep lacerated wound on neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched into the matter, police said. 

"Three separate teams were constituted to crack the case. The team checked around 200 CCTV footage. The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (28), who was engaged in packing of cartons for different shopkeepers," said the DCP, adding the team later arrested accused Jha. 

Jha disclosed during interrogation that his friend frequently conversed with his wife, police said.

"Enraged with the act of his friend, he called Gupta to have drinks and a verbal spat ensued between the duo over sharing of money of drinks and he threatened his friend to stay away from his wife," the DCP said. 

Advertisement

"The heated argument turned into a scuffle and he hit the deceased with a brick that was lying nearby. Since Gupta was heavily intoxicated, his head hit the floor. Thereafter, he took a piece of glass bottle lying nearby and cut Gupta's neck repeatedly. He also took away his phone," he added.

The police later added sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) in the case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally