Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Invitation’ To Her For Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Unveiling In Delhi ‘Not Proper’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would she would not attend the inauguration of a Netaji statue in Delhi as the invitation was ‘not proper’.

Banerjee said she received a letter yesterday from a bureaucrat informing her about today's event, according to the NDTV report.

"I got a letter yesterday from a undersecretary yesterday saying the PM will inaugurate the Netaji statue at 7 pm and you must be there at 6 pm. As if I am their servant. How can an undersecretary write to a Chief Minister? Why has the culture minister become so big," the report quoted Banerjee as having said.

"That's why I garlanded the Netaji statue here in the afternoon today to offer my respects," she added.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a 28-foot statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate and a refurbished Central Vista with the Rajpath road renamed as ‘Kartvavya Path’.

Meanwhile, Banerjee slammed the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing visit to India.

Banerjee also said she was curious over why the BJP-led central government was “worried” about her meeting Hasina.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress.

"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why is the Union government so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," Banerjee said.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand overall ties between the two countries.

(With PTI inputs)

