National

Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet

The banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was hosted in the honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries who attended the swearing-in-ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

X
The leaders at the Presidential banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Photo: X
info_icon

Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu was seen sitting next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the dinner banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

After the oath taking ceremony of NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the invited foreign leaders attended the banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu meets Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi in the COP28 - The President's Office of the Republic of Maldives
India And The Maldives Ready To Re-set Bilateral Ties

BY Seema Guha

The island nation’s President Muizzu was seen sitting to the left of PM Modi at the banquet.

The banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was hosted in the honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries who attended the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his council of ministers.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | - PTI
Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following the banquet hosted by President Murmu, President Muizzu also took to social media to put out a few photos of his meeting with the Indian PM.

The relations between India and Maldives have been at all time low in recent months, following the takeover of Muizzu in the island nation. However, Muizzu’s visit to India is seen as a first step towards bolstering ties again between the two neighbours.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who rode on the 'India Out' campaign to dislodge the India-friendly Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was one of the foreign heads of states invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Modi 3.0.

The invitation to the oath-taking ceremony and the subsequent banquet could be an affirmation of India's Neighbours First policy.

The other leaders who attended the banquet included Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe; Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif; Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  2. Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State
  4. BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
  5. Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet
Entertainment News
  1. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  2. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  3. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  4. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
  5. Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon
  5. NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time