Maharashtra Govt To Form Corporation For Auto, Taxi Drivers And Owners

Registered members will receive Rs 50,000 in case of accidents, he said, adding that a detailed policy will be formulated soon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a corporation for the welfare of autorickshaw and taxi drivers and owners, which will offer them insurance and gratuity benefits.

Addressing a gathering, Shinde said the state government will form the Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation.

"The corporation will focus on all autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state to provide them financial assistance and gratuity benefits," he said.

Registered members will receive Rs 50,000 in case of accidents, he said, adding that a detailed policy will be formulated soon.

The corporation will also provide scholarships to children of registered members and assistance for those who wish to pursue higher education. The state government will also offer support through the skill development department, he said.

"Additionally, retired taxi and auto drivers above 60 will receive gratuity. A corpus fund will be created, with contributions from the departments of industries and transport and the government," Shinde said.

To avail of the gratuity benefits, drivers will have to contribute Rs 300 annually till the age of 60, he said.

Shinde said the decision sets a new precedent, as no previous government has undertaken it.

The chief minister also spoke about the self-employment scheme by the state Industries department, which offers a 35 per cent subsidy.

Chief Minister Shinde also highlighted job opportunities in Germany, citing four lakh vacancies for drivers with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh.

He said eligible candidates for heavy and passenger vehicles can apply for these positions, as the state has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German government.

