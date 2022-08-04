Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Arrives In Delhi Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Shinde and Fadnavis have been holding fort as a two-member cabinet, apparently awaiting the decision of the apex court. Speculation has been rife in Mumbai about an impending expansion of the council of ministers either on Friday or early next week.

Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:19 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived here on Thursday amid speculation of the much-delayed expansion of the state council of ministers.

Fadnavis was expected to meet top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, to discuss the political situation in the state even as the Supreme Court continued to hear a bunch of petitions in connection with the change of government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was indisposed and advised rest by doctors, stayed back in Mumbai.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively on June 30 after the then incumbent Uddhav Thackeray quit the post due to a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.

Shinde and Fadnavis have been holding fort as a two-member cabinet, apparently awaiting the decision of the apex court. Speculation has been rife in Mumbai about an impending expansion of the council of ministers either on Friday or early next week.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra took jibes at Shinde and Fadnavis over the delay in the expansion of the cabinet.

"As reported by media, Mr. Eknath Shinde cancels all his programs suddenly citing instructions from doctors to rest, then Mr. Devendra Fadnavis rushes to Delhi to finalize ministry. Coincidence of events or evidence of who is dictating the Maharashtra Govt?

Join the dots people," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.

-With PTI Input

