Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Expand 2-Member Ministry Today, Here Are The Probables

The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am today, an aide of Eknath Shinde told reporters. The expansion will happen 41 days after Shine took oath as the CM.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:58 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will expand his two-member ministry on Tuesday, 41 days after he took oath as the CM. 

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

Shinde told reporters in Nanded on Monday that the ministry expansion is slated for Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Related stories

Eknath Shinde Government Is Illegal, Won't Last Long: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Government Functioning Not Affected By Delay In Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde

The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.

Shinde, who emerged as a surprise choice for the top post after managing to take a major chunk of Shiv Sena MLAs with him following the rebellion in June, will have a difficult task to accommodate all of them in the ministry, sources said.

From the Shinde group, names of Bharat Gogawale and Shambhuraj Desai are doing the rounFrom the BJP, state party chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Suresh Khade and Atul Save are likely to be inducted, party sources said.

The CM has made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, and with every visit there was talk that the ministry expansion was round the corner.

 Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar said Shinde had promised a ministerial berth to every MLA who joined him

“Now Shinde is unable to fulfil his promise, hence the delay in cabinet expansion. The chief minister should disclose reasons for the delay,” Pawar said.

Tags

National Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Cabinet Ministry Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics