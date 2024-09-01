National

Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room

According to the Police, clothes on Anika's body were intact and there were no visible injuries on her body. The hostel room was locked from inside and nothing suspicious was found inside.

IPS Officers Daughter Dies
Photo: Screengrab/X
A 19-year-old student was found dead in her hostel room at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Saturday night.

Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, was discovered lying on the floor of her room and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared her dead.

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to a statement from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Anika died at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Ms. Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest,” the statement read.

Anika was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, currently serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to police, further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, and the victim's family members have not filed a police complaint yet.

