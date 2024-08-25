Why Are Heart Attacks Rising Among Younger Generation?| Causes And Prevention

Outlook Web Desk
Mohsin Khan, 32, famed for his role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' revealed i na recent interview that he had a mild heart attack last year. In a tragic turn, Insha Ghaii Kalra’s 29-year-old husband died in his sleep from a cardiac arrest earlier this week.
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, 47, had a heart attack in 2023. Telugu actor Harikanth, 33, died of cardiac arrest in July. Previous years saw similar issues with actors Sidharth Shukla, Punneth Rajkumar, and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Comedian Sunil Grover and choreographer Remo D'Souza also faced heart issues at age 45.
Reportedly, doctors have said that around 80 per cent of cases involve coronary artery disease and sudden narrowing of the artery. Meanwhile many casriac arrest cases are not linked to heart attacks but caused by abnormal heart rhythms like ventricular tachycardia and fibrillation.
Rising cardiac episodes in the younger generation are due to factors like lack of physical activity, high stress, genetic predisposition, unhealthy lifestyle choices, poor diet, diabetes, hypertension, tobacco use, and alcohol consumption, said Dr. Manish Bansal to TOI.
Mohsin Khan in his interview revealed fatty liver as a reason behind his cardiac episode, similarly Dr. Niranjan Hiremath told TOI that fatty liver can cause metabolic issues like high cholesterol and insulin resistance, leading to atherosclerosis and heart attacks. Many are unaware of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease's impact until it’s advanced, putting younger individuals at risk.
The answer to this is both yes and no, while doctors cannot stop a sudden heart attack, but understanding the risk and making lifestyle changes can improve the heart health. Regular check-ups can help monitor health condition.
With sudden cardiac arrests rising among young people, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal told India Today, that the key steps to prevent heart attacks include controlling hypertension, quitting smoking, managing diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and eating a nutritious diet.