Looking At Youth With The Right Skills To Take The Nation To New Heights: Governor

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said the nation is looking forward to youth empowered with the right knowledge, skills, and values to take India to greater heights in the next 25 years.

Education
Updated: 06 Oct 2022 7:21 pm

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday said the nation is looking forward to youth empowered with the right knowledge, skills, and values to take India to greater heights in the next 25 years.

“We are partners to the emergence of this new Bharat which is undergoing a comprehensive resurgence. In the past few years under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister, the whole paradigm has changed, said Ravi said in his address to the 19th convocation of a private university here (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham).

Despite the developments, there is a sub-regional imbalance that can only be solved through educated and motivated youth. "Jan Bhagedari (people’s participation) is the way to reduce the shackles put on the minds and creativity of our people," he said.

Most of the start-ups in the country are being done by young men and women, earlier this latent creativity was suppressed. "With creative domains reopening, we can see the growing power of our youth and we need to place trust in them and break through the stigma,” a university release quoting Ravi.

A total of 1,808 students were awarded degrees, the release said.

