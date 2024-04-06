National

'Already Achieved Objective': Leh Apex Body Calls Off Pashmina March; Peaceful Agitation To Be Continued | Details

While addressing the media today, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers who are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and 'Chinese encroachments' in the north.

Advertisement

X%2F%20Screengrab%20from%20video%20posted%20by%20%40Wangchuk66
Sonam Wangchuk addressing press on Saturday | Photo: X/ Screengrab from video posted by @Wangchuk66
info_icon

A day before the proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew the 'Pashmina March' in a bid to avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies. The apex body also maintained that it was doing so in the interest of people.

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk | - PTI
Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Over Statehood Demand Enters Day 15 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

While addressing the media today, the LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north.

Advertisement

However, the administrative body asserted they will continue with their peaceful agitation in support of their various demands, especially statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk ended the 21-day-long hunger strike on March 26. - null
Ladakh: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day-Long Protest Seeking Statehood, Announces 'Border March'|Visuals

BY Outlook Web Desk

Section 144 imposed in Leh

On Friday, in an apparent move aimed at countering the Pashmina March, the District Magistrate (DM) of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, ordered the imposition of CrPC section 144 on April 7 and directed that no procession, rally or march should be taken without his prior approval.

He said the Leh senior superintendent of police has reported that there were reliable inputs indicating a possible breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district.

Advertisement

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk responds to implementation of Section 144 in Leh. - X/@Wangchuk66
Leh DM Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of 'Border March'; Sonam Wangchuk Says, 'Peaceful Ladakh Is Confused'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day long fast

On March 26, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk evening ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.

"We will continue our struggle (in support of our demands). The gathering of 10,000 people at the venue and participation of over 60,000 others over the past 20 days are a testimony of the people's aspirations," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained