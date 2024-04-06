'Already Achieved Objective': Leh Apex Body Calls Off Pashmina March; Peaceful Agitation To Be Continued | Details

A day before the proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew the 'Pashmina March' in a bid to avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies. The apex body also maintained that it was doing so in the interest of people.
While addressing the media today, the LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north.
However, the administrative body asserted they will continue with their peaceful agitation in support of their various demands, especially statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.
Section 144 imposed in Leh
On Friday, in an apparent move aimed at countering the Pashmina March, the District Magistrate (DM) of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, ordered the imposition of CrPC section 144 on April 7 and directed that no procession, rally or march should be taken without his prior approval.
He said the Leh senior superintendent of police has reported that there were reliable inputs indicating a possible breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district.
Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day long fast
On March 26, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk evening ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.
"We will continue our struggle (in support of our demands). The gathering of 10,000 people at the venue and participation of over 60,000 others over the past 20 days are a testimony of the people's aspirations," he said.