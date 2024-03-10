However, after the initial proactive steps taken by the Union government, it has been silent on the issue. The failure on the part of the government to act on the demand for the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh prompted climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk to go on hunger strikes. Wangchuk, who is currently on the fifth day of his 'Climate Fast' says he will fast unto death if Ladakh's demands are not fulfilled.

"Ladakh was promised Sixth Schedule safeguards twice in election manifestos but now the Govt backtracked after winning 2 elections. Through this struggle we want to set a good precedence for all times to come," his Instagram post read.

Sonam Wangchuk and leaders of other civil society groups had in February announced an indefinite hunger strike, which they called off when the Centre agreed to discuss their demands. However, talks between the union territory representatives and the Union government failed, leading to the current strike.

Sonam Wangchuk has previously participated in several hunger strikes—in January last year he went on a five-day hunger strike in sub-zero temperature, and in June he went on a 10-day hunger strike. He has said he will continue with his hunger strikes until his demand for the Sixth Schedule to protect the fragile environment of Ladakh, its mountains, glaciers, land, people and culture is fulfilled.