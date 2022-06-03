Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Kashmir Targeted Killings: Govt Employees Protest In Jammu For 2nd Day, Seek Their Transfer From Valley

Kashmir Targeted Killings: The employees, mostly teachers who held protest in Jammu have returned from Valley after their colleague, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Kashmiri Pandits protest in Jammu.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 2:16 pm

A group of government employees, mostly teachers, staged a sit-in here for the second day on Friday to press for their transfer from Kashmir to their home districts in the Jammu region following a string of targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir.

These employees have returned to Jammu after their colleague, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters took out a march from the Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday and followed it by another sit-in at Panama Chowk in the heart of the city on Friday.

"We are not going to return to Kashmir to resume our duties in the prevailing alarming situation following the targeted killings. We prefer to die here rather than go back," said Surinder Kumar.

He urged the government to take note of their protest and ensure their transfer from Kashmir to the Jammu region.

Kumar said they have already served in Kashmir for 15 years and "are not willing to return to get killed at the hands of terrorists".

Women teachers, who took part in the protest, expressed their unwillingness to return to the Valley because of the security issues.

"Where are the safer zones in Kashmir? We have to move out, drop our children at local schools and attend to our duties," a woman said.

She said they were living happily with the local population in Kashmir over the past decade and claimed that targeted killings have triggered fear among them. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

