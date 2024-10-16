Karnataka: MUDA Chief Resigns Amid ED's Land Scam Probe Involving CM Siddaramaiah

In a fresh development amid the ongoing probe in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the authority's chairperson K Marigowda resigned on Wednesday.
As per reports, the MUDA chief, who is known to have a close association with Siddaramaiah, cited health reasons while resigning. Previously Marigowda was hospitalised in Bengaluru following health issues involving exhaustion and significant distress. Later, as per reports, he was transferred to Mysuru for specialised treatment.
Siddaramaiah under ED lens: Key points
The central probe agency on October 1 pressed sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book Siddaramaiah in its enforcement case information report (ECIR), the equivalent of a police FIR.
The FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27 included the names of Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi, and others.
Following a special court's order in Bengaluru directing Lokayukta police to probe against Siddaramaiah, the FIR was lodged. The order of the special court came after Karnataka high court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for a probe against the senior Congress leader.
Siddaramaiah's wife's letter on returning land sites
Following the development, Siddaramaiah's wife BM Parvathi penned a letter to the MUDA Commissioner expressing her willingness to return the 14 sites in the Mysuru upmarket.
"My husband, Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of the state, has upheld a strict code of ethics throughout his 40-year political career, remaining entirely free from any kind of blemish. I have lived my life committed to ensuring that nothing in my public or political life would cause him any embarrassment,” she wrote in a letter.
"Aggrieved by the political conspiracy going on against me, my wife has taken a decision to return the 14 plots given by Muda, which has also surprised me. My wife, who never intervened in my four decades-long politics and was confined to her family, is a victim of the politics of hate against me and is suffering psychological torture. I am sorry. However, I respect my wife's decision to return the plots", the Karnataka CM posted on X responding to his wife's decision of returning the plots.
What is the MUDA scam?
The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site-allotment case revolves around the allegation that compensatory sites were given to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land that was "acquired" by MUDA.
For the first time, the irregularity was flagged by the complainant Snehamayi Krishna who highlighted several allegations against the CM and his family. According to the complainant, MUDA created fake documents and obtained plots worth crores of rupees.
A Lokayukta FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 426 (mischief), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (wrongful confinement) and 351 (assault).