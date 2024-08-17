National

Karnataka: What Is MUDA scam? | The Siddaramaiah Link Explained

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involves the exchange of less desirable land in a remote part of the city with valuable land in a prime area.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the simmering row over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in Congress-led Karnataka involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today decided to sanction the CM's prosecution.

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna", according to PTI

Welcoming the governor's decision, the BJP on Saturday sought Siddaramaiah's resignation from his post to ensure an impartial probe into the MUDA scam.

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar (L) and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra (L) - PTI
BJP's 'Padayatra' Vs Congress' 'Jan Andolan: Opposition Seeks CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over MUDA Scam

BY Outlook Web Desk

What is the MUDA scam?

  • The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involves the exchange of less desirable land in a remote part of the city with valuable land in a prime area. 

  • The case pertains to the allotment of alternative sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in Mysuru city upmarket for the 'illegal acquisition’ of three acres and 16 guntas of land in a remote corner of Mysuru.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | - File Image
Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • The irregularity in land allotment by MUDA was first flagged by the complainant Snehamayi Krishna who highlighted several allegations against the CM and his family.

  • According to the complainant, MUDA created fake documents and obtained plots worth crores of rupees.

  • Opposition parties levelled an allegation of usurping lands that belonged to the Dalit community and suggested that the scam is worth rupees 3,000 crores against the chief minister

MUDA scam: How is Siddaramaiah linked to it?

  • The involvement of CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy in the matter brings the chief minister to the center of the controversy concerning corruption charges. The MUDA scam is based on fraudulent allotment of sites to Parvathy.

  • On July 26, Karnataka Governor Gehlot issued a "show-cause notice" to CM Siddaramaiah and sought a response from him within seven days over refrainment from prosecution.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | - File Image/PTI
'Anti-Constitutional, Against Law': Siddaramaiah On Karnataka Governor's Prosecution Sanction Against Him

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Responding to the complainant's allegations, Siddaramaiah denied all the charges and contended that everything was done according to law and alleged that MUDA illegally developed a layout on four acres of land owned by Parvathy in Mysuru's Kesarur without proper acquisition.

