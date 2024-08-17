Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam

Trouble mounted for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday granted permission to prosecute him in the MUDA scam, news agency PTI reported citing Raj Bhavan sources.
"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official at the Raj Bhavan told news agency PTI.
Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist TJ Abraham, the Governor had issued a "show cause notice" on July 26, directing the CM to submit his response to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.
On August 1, the Congress government in Karnataka had "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw the "show cause notice" to the CM and alleged "gross misuse of Constitutional office" of the Governor.
Allegations had emerged about the potential misuse of compensatory residential site allotments by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving land which previously owned by Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed that the Karnataka CM's wife benefited from irregularities in MUDA's land allotment, causing a loss of ₹4,000 crore to the state exchequer.
However, Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, stating that the land his wife received compensation for was gifted by her brother in 1998.
The Karnataka CM had previously alleged that he was unnecessarily being targeted in the case, claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to a backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time.
“Haven’t we given it (MUDA scam) for a probe…..BJP is doing things for politics, we will have to do politics if they do politics. Let them do it (protest) under anyone’s leadership, let them do it under J P Nadda (BJP national president) leadership. If they do it, we will also do it politically. Can only they do politics? We also know how to counter it politically,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after BJP's claims on his involvement in the MUDA scam.