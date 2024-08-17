Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam

“Haven’t we given it (MUDA scam) for a probe…..BJP is doing things for politics, we will have to do politics if they do politics. Let them do it (protest) under anyone’s leadership, let them do it under J P Nadda (BJP national president) leadership. If they do it, we will also do it politically. Can only they do politics? We also know how to counter it politically,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after BJP's claims on his involvement in the MUDA scam.