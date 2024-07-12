National

Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist, claims that Parvathi and others illegally acquired prime real estate in Mysuru through a compensatory scheme. The scheme, intended to benefit landowners who lost property to development projects, allegedly favoured influential individuals, including the Chief Minister's wife.

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A social activist has filed a police complaint against Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and two others, alleging their involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’.

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist, claims that Parvathi and others illegally acquired prime real estate in Mysuru through a compensatory scheme. The scheme, intended to benefit landowners who lost property to development projects, allegedly favoured influential individuals, including the Chief Minister's wife.

Tough Life: While in summers, the floor of Gangavathi’s house is unbearable to walk barefoot, during the monsoons, the house gets flooded very frequently - Photo: Anisha Reddy
Stories Of Extreme Survival From Telangana And Karnataka

BY Anisha Reddy

The complaint alleges that Parvathi received 38,283 square feet of prime real estate in south Mysuru in 2021, despite the land being illegally procured and registered using forged documents.

Police have not registered a fresh FIR, saying that an investigation into alleged MUDA irregularities is already on.

The allegations come amidst BJP leaders' claims that Siddaramaiah's wife benefited from irregularities in MUDA's land allotment, causing a loss of ₹4,000 crore to the state exchequer.

Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, stating that the land his wife received compensation for was gifted by her brother in 1998. However, the activist claims that the land was bought in 2004 and gifted in 2010, and that the Chief Minister's family used forged documents to acquire it.

The case is currently under investigation.

Siddaramaiah Claims Conspiracy 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that he was unnecessarily being targeted in the case. Claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to a backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time.

“Haven’t we given it (MUDA scam) for a probe…..BJP is doing things for politics, we will have to do politics if they do politics. Let them do it (protest) under anyone’s leadership, let them do it under J P Nadda (BJP national president) leadership. If they do it, we will also do it politically. Can only they do politics? We also know how to counter it politically,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

To a question about the BJP trying to target him over sites allotted to his wife, the CM said, “They have to say where it is illegal. We are saying that things are legal. Let them show that it is illegal.” “Unnecessarily (I’m being targeted) for the sake of politics. They are doing it for the sake of politics as they couldn’t find anything against me. As Siddaramaiah, who is from the backward class, has become the chief minister for the second time, people are having heartburn, so conspiracy is being hatched. Will I fear such conspiracies?” he asked.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
  2. Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16
  3. James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  2. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  4. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  5. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Ice Cream Factory In Kolkata; Global Celebs Arrive In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  2. In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg
  3. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  5. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  2. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Receive Warm Welcome With Tikas, And Flowers At Hotel Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  4. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  5. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  2. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  5. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18