Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme

A social activist has filed a police complaint against Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and two others, alleging their involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’.
Snehamayi Krishna, the activist, claims that Parvathi and others illegally acquired prime real estate in Mysuru through a compensatory scheme. The scheme, intended to benefit landowners who lost property to development projects, allegedly favoured influential individuals, including the Chief Minister's wife.
The complaint alleges that Parvathi received 38,283 square feet of prime real estate in south Mysuru in 2021, despite the land being illegally procured and registered using forged documents.
Police have not registered a fresh FIR, saying that an investigation into alleged MUDA irregularities is already on.
The allegations come amidst BJP leaders' claims that Siddaramaiah's wife benefited from irregularities in MUDA's land allotment, causing a loss of ₹4,000 crore to the state exchequer.
Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, stating that the land his wife received compensation for was gifted by her brother in 1998. However, the activist claims that the land was bought in 2004 and gifted in 2010, and that the Chief Minister's family used forged documents to acquire it.
The case is currently under investigation.
Siddaramaiah Claims Conspiracy
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that he was unnecessarily being targeted in the case. Claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to a backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time.
“Haven’t we given it (MUDA scam) for a probe…..BJP is doing things for politics, we will have to do politics if they do politics. Let them do it (protest) under anyone’s leadership, let them do it under J P Nadda (BJP national president) leadership. If they do it, we will also do it politically. Can only they do politics? We also know how to counter it politically,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
To a question about the BJP trying to target him over sites allotted to his wife, the CM said, “They have to say where it is illegal. We are saying that things are legal. Let them show that it is illegal.” “Unnecessarily (I’m being targeted) for the sake of politics. They are doing it for the sake of politics as they couldn’t find anything against me. As Siddaramaiah, who is from the backward class, has become the chief minister for the second time, people are having heartburn, so conspiracy is being hatched. Will I fear such conspiracies?” he asked.