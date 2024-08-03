BJP's 'Padayatra' Vs Congress' 'Jan Andolan: August 3 Political Showdown In Karnataka

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday have kickstarted a joint 'Mysusru Chalo Padayatra' in a bid to take the fight against the ruling Congress government to its 'logical end', said state BJP president B Y Vijayendra. The foot march is expected to highlight the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam involving Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's wife B.M. Parvathi
To counter BJP's effort to malign the ruling party, the state Congress launched on Friday launched a 'Jan Andolan'.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently issued a show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which his (CM’s) wife Parvathi is allegedly a beneficiary,
Karnataka: BJP's 'Mysuru Chalo Padyatra'
The seven-day-long foot march will start from Bengaluru on Saturday and it will end in Mysuru. On Friday, while addressing the reporters ahead of the foot march, Vijayendra said there is a corrupt government in the state, which is anti-poor, anti-scheduled castes and tribes.
Furthermore, Vijayendra also alleged that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has cheated all the communities and looted Dalits' money. On Friday, the Shikaripura MLA said that former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy would launch it on Saturday.
Karnataka: Congress' Jan Andolan
Countering BJP's foot march, the Congress-led Jan Andolan is focusing on exposing 21 major corruption cases, and injustices perpetrated by the BJP-led Central government in Karnataka.
Commenting on BJP's 'padayatra', Congress' DK Shivakumar said, “I am aware of it. Let them do it. I am ready to face the consequences. Many leaders with my nature and ability will emerge in the Congress party.”
Notably, Shivakumar on Friday also expressed concerns about a conspiracy being hatched to put him in prison again, recalling the time when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of money laundering in September 2019.
“I will start revealing the scams committed by State President BY Vijayendra. If he has the capacity, let him give the particular incident of my indulgence in corruption. I respect him as the state President of a party. If he has strength, let him explain in detail. On what basis will he call me the father of corruption?” Mr Shivakumar said.
On Friday, Congress leader and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the 'Jan Aandolan' at Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
BJP vs Congress in Karnataka: Who said what
As the BJP kickstarted the seven-day-long 'Mysuru Chalo Padayatra', former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said, "It's a padyatra against corruption. Siddaramaiah's govt has been drowned in corruption from day one. There is corruption in all departments. They are putting Karnataka for sale. People are against this govt and we are representing the people..."
Further, commenting on the foot march, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, "The kind of allegations that have surfaced against the Chief Minister and his family in this MUDA scam are very serious. Till today, no serious effort has been made on part of the government to rebut the claims, rebut these allegations and to present before the people of Karnataka what the factual position is according to them. It is very clear that the CM and his family are direct beneficiaries of an executive decision which has benefitted them illegally, unethically, put Crores of Rupees."