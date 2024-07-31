Cracks In BJP's Alliance In Karnataka? JD(S) Pulls Out Of Foot March Over 'MUDA' Scam, Kumaraswamy Angry

Amid buzz over cracks within the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, a fresh row has been sparked about the JD(S)-BJP alliance in Karnataka.
JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru's Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. Additionally, JD(S) MP HD Kumaraswamy also hit out at the BJP.
"When they (BJP) are not ready to take us into confidence, then why should we give support to them?" the former Karnataka CM told reporters. He further slammed JD(S)'s alliance party in the state for picking a Hassan district leader to spearhead the protest.
BJP leaders had said that the party and JD(S) have decided to hold a foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 in protest against the alleged fradulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, demanding the CM's resignation.
"We will not give (moral support) for any reason", he said, adding that his party was not taken into confidence by BJP despite the fact that the march route passes through areas that are JD(S) strongholds.
Headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands with the BJP-led NDA last year and also fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.
Kumaraswamy noted that it won't be an "appropriate time" to hold foot march when people are facing problems amid heavy rains, with many becoming homeless and hundreds of villages in a helpless situation. "So, we have stepped back," he added.
"Now, we have to respond to people's pain. I don't know who would appreciate (the foot march in these circumstances)," Kumaraswamy told reporters.
The JD(S) leader expressed discontent over the BJP's decision to pick former BJP MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, to lead the protest, among others.
"Who is that Preetham Gowda? Preetham Gowda ventured to finish off the family of Deve Gowda. They (BJP) call a meeting with him (Preetham Gowda to discuss preparations for the march) and ask me to sit next to him...the person who put poison to my family.. Who is responsible for distribution of pen-drives? There is a limit to my tolerance," an angry Kumaraswamy said.
He further asked, " Are they seeking support for this? Do they not know what happened in Hassan? Who is responsible?"
The former CM was referring to a large-scale distribution of pen-drives, allegedly containing obscene videos of his nephew Prajwal Revanna, ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Hassan.
Prajwal is currently lodged in jail in the sexual assaults' case and the obscene videos case.