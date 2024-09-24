Siddaramaiah Faces Pressure To Resign As Karnataka HC Dismisses CM's Plea | All About MUDA Scam Case

In a major setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea filed by the Congress leader seeking action against the state governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.
The Chief Minister's plea was filed against the approval granted by the Karnataka governor to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The matter was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, who stated that the matter requires more investigation and reserved the court's judgement.
"The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation, in the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all the acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner. The petition stands dismissed," said Justice Nagaprasanna.
What Was The Governor's Order?
The Karnataka Governor granted sanction on August 16 for prosecution against the Chief Minister. The prosecution was filed based on three petitions filed by complainants - T J Abraham, Pradeep Kumar and Snehamayi Krishna.
The sanction was accorded under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
However, on August 19, the Chief Minister moved the Karnataka High Court against this approval. After six sittings since August 19, the court has reserved its order.
BJP Demands Karnataka CM's Resignation
Following the High Court's dismissal, Karnataka BJP called for Siddaramaiah's resignation from the post of Chief Minister.
The party's state president BY Vijayendra said that the HC has ruled that the Governor’s permission is as per law.
“I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your (Chief Minister’s) family is involved in the MUDA (site allotment) scam, you should respectfully resign your position as Chief Minister,” he told reporters.
What is the MUDA Scam case?
The MUDA scam case focuses on the exchange of less desirable land in a remote part of the city with valuable land in a prime area. The case involving the Karnataka Chief Minister pertains to the allotment of alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in Mysuru city upmarket for the 'illegal acquisition’ of three acres and 16 guntas of land.
The irregularities were first flagged by complainant Snehamayi Krishna and he highlighted several allegations against the Karnataka CM and his family.
As per Krishna, MUDA created fake documents and obtained plots worth crores of rupees.