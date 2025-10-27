Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Signals Willingness To Serve Full Term, Subject To Congress High Command

Siddaramaiah has faced ongoing speculation of a “November revolution” — a change of leadership at the two-and-a-half year mark of the government’s term.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he is willing to continue for the full five-year term, but only if the Congress high command decides so.

  • His comments come amid speculation of a mid-term leadership switch involving Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, with reports suggesting an informal power-sharing agreement — though the party has not confirmed it.

  • Siddaramaiah emphasised that while many may aspire to the CM post, the final decision lies with the party leadership, subtly signalling his loyalty and confidence in the Congress high command.

Amid speculation over a leadership change within the ruling Indian National Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that he would be willing to continue in office for the full five-year term — but only if the party high command decides so.

Responding to a question about whether he would serve out the full term after the government crosses the halfway mark in November, Siddaramaiah told reporters: “If the high command decides.”

On the matter of his loyalist and former minister K. N. Rajanna’s public statement that Siddaramaiah should stay on for five years, the Chief Minister replied that it was “his personal opinion.”

Siddaramaiah has faced ongoing speculation of a “November revolution” — a change of leadership at the two-and-a-half year mark of the government’s term. Reports suggest a behind-the-scenes agreement with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar where Shivakumar might succeed him mid-term; the Congress however has offered no official confirmation of such an arrangement.

In his remarks on Monday, Siddaramaiah emphasised the democratic right of political aspirants within the party: “In a democracy we cannot tell those in the race not to compete. It is their right. Anyone may claim to be a chief-ministerial candidate, but ultimately the high command will decide.” When asked why the subject of leadership change keeps resurfacing, he candidly replied: “Because you (the media) keep asking.”

As the Congress government in Karnataka enters its mid-term phase, the CM’s statement is likely aimed at quelling fresh rumblings within the party and signalling to MLAs and insiders that he enjoys the backing of the high command — for now. Whether this translates into a stable leadership for the duration or a managed succession is a strategic question that will play out in the months ahead.

