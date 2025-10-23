Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Regions; Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Weather Today

Weather in Bengaluru today features generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the day. Temperatures range between 21°C and 26°C with 89% humidity and winds up to 18 km/h. The 91% chance of precipitation peaks during the afternoon hours. Urban Bengaluru reaches a maximum of 26°C while rural areas reach 28°C, both with minimums around 21°C.​