Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Regions; Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert

Orange alert for coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi) on October 23
Yellow alert in south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, through October 26
Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected
Bengaluru AQI at 61 (Moderate) with 91% rainfall probability; schools may close
Karnataka Weather Alert and Rainfall Forecast
The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts across Karnataka from October 23-25, 2025, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, is under orange alert on October 23, predicting very heavy rain with potential waterlogging, local flooding, and traffic disruptions. North interior Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Bidar, and Kalaburagi, face yellow alerts with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.
South interior Karnataka, encompassing Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Mandya, has an orange alert on October 23 for heavy rain, followed by yellow alerts on October 24-25.
Bengaluru Weather Today
Weather in Bengaluru today features generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the day. Temperatures range between 21°C and 26°C with 89% humidity and winds up to 18 km/h. The 91% chance of precipitation peaks during the afternoon hours. Urban Bengaluru reaches a maximum of 26°C while rural areas reach 28°C, both with minimums around 21°C.
Weekly Forecast and Rainfall Accumulation
Bengaluru's rain forecast shows continued wet conditions through October 26. October 24 will see 11.24 mm precipitation with maximum temperatures at 19.7°C, while October 25 brings lighter showers at 24.6°C. Light rain continues through October 26-27 with temperatures around 23.5°C. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until October 26, maintaining moderate rainfall conditions.
Air Quality and Safety Measures
Bengaluru AQI today stands at 61 in the "moderate" category with PM2.5 at 15 µg/m³ and PM10 at 38 µg/m³. Rainfall and strict green cracker enforcement have significantly improved air quality compared to earlier this week.
Schools may close if heavy rains intensify, and residents should wear rain protection gear. Rainfall accumulation of 60-100 mm in some areas raises flooding concerns. The BBMP has emergency response teams on standby to handle waterlogging and tree falls. Commuters are advised to leave earlier to avoid traffic congestion on key routes.