Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Cabinet Expansion After Completing Half Term

Siddaramaiah said a Cabinet expansion would be considered after his government completes half its term in November.
The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is expected to take place in December.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday suggested that a Cabinet expansion could take place after November, once his government completes two and a half years in office.
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the Congress leadership had advised him four months ago to undertake the expansion. However, he informed them that the exercise would be taken up only after the government reached its mid-term mark.
"Once that milestone is reached, I will hold discussions with them and proceed as per their guidance," Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister also mentioned his scheduled visit to New Delhi on November 16, stating that the primary purpose was to attend the launch of a book authored by former party leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal.
"During the visit, I will also meet the party high command. It is our duty to brief them on the state's administration and ongoing developments," he said.
Siddaramaiah added that the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is likely to be held in December.
(with inputs from PTI)