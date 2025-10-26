Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Cabinet Expansion After Completing Half Term

Siddaramaiah will visit New Delhi on November 16 to attend a book launch by Kapil Sibal and meet the Congress leadership.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siddaramaiah said a Cabinet expansion would be considered after his government completes half its term in November.

  • The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is expected to take place in December.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday suggested that a Cabinet expansion could take place after November, once his government completes two and a half years in office.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the Congress leadership had advised him four months ago to undertake the expansion. However, he informed them that the exercise would be taken up only after the government reached its mid-term mark.

Representative image - PTI
Siddaramaiah Chairs First Meeting Of Greater Bengaluru Authority; BJP Boycotts Over ‘City Division’ Row

BY Outlook News Desk

"Once that milestone is reached, I will hold discussions with them and proceed as per their guidance," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also mentioned his scheduled visit to New Delhi on November 16, stating that the primary purpose was to attend the launch of a book authored by former party leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal.

"During the visit, I will also meet the party high command. It is our duty to brief them on the state's administration and ongoing developments," he said.

Siddaramaiah added that the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is likely to be held in December.

Related Content
Related Content

(with inputs from PTI)

Representational Image: SIT Identifies Six Suspects in Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Case Linked to Aland Constituency - File Photo
SIT Identifies Six Suspects in Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Case Linked to Aland Constituency

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Bracewell, Mitchell Steer Kiwis In 224-Run Chase | NZ 127/4 (22)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Bengal All Out For 279 Vs Gujarat

  3. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Sompal Kami Breaks Through, USA Lose First Wicket

  4. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Lose Bates Early | NZ-W 58/1 (11)

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  4. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  5. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket