Siddaramaiah Warns Of Bid To Weaken Constitution, Urges Pledge On Republic Day

Siddaramaiah said the Constitution has guided all the thoughts and policies of his government. "I, our party and the government are committed to every letter in it." He said it is the constitutional duty of an elected government to eradicate poverty, disease, illiteracy and malnutrition, and to build a hunger-free, illness-free, illiteracy-free and fear-free society. "Poverty is not a crime. We should not forget that it is the result of unequal distribution of wealth and opportunities," he further said.