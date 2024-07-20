How Kangana Ranaut Reacted To Sonu Sood's 'Humanity' Remark On Nameplate Row In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut hit back at actor Sonu Sood over the latter's post on the Uttar Pradesh government's nameplate directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route.
Sood had taken to the microblogging site X to express his views on the Yogi Adityanath government's directive, saying, "There should be only one name plate on every shop: "HUMANITY".
However, the actor's statement sparked irk in several of the users, with many of them saying that it was criticism of the state government's directive.
Responding to Sood's stance, the Mandi Lok Sabha MP said, "Agree, Halal should be replaced with "HUMANITY"."
The entire debate came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that nameplates will have to be put on eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route across the state.
The order came a day after the Opposition slammed a similar notice by the Muzaffarnagar Police, calling it a "social crime".
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the decision was taken to maintain the purity of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims, adding that action will also be taken against those selling products with Halal certification.
The entire debate came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that nameplates will have to be put on eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route across the state.
The order came a day after the Opposition slammed a similar notice by the Muzaffarnagar Police, calling it a "social crime".
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the decision was taken to maintain the purity of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims, adding that action will also be taken against those selling products with Halal certification.
Earlier, screenwriter Javed Akhtar had also reacted to the ongoing controversy and slammed the administration.
Taking to X, Akhtar said, "Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly. Why? In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses."
Notably, the UP government had said that action will be taken against those selling hala-certified products.
A political slugfest has been triggered by the state government's decision to enforce the use of ID cards and nameplates displaying by all shops in the state on the Kanwar Yatra route.