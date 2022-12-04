K Chandrasekhar Rao Accuses PM Of Saying Telangana Government Will Be Ousted

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying that the State government would be thrown out, and claimed that some thieves have come to split the TRS MLAs and the perpetrators were put in jails.

Speaking at public meeting here, he said had there been cooperation from the Central government the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been at Rs 14.50 lakh crore instead of Rs 11.50 lakh crore, a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore.

He also said, indirectly referring to BJP, the nation's lifeline is being spoiled today for petty political gains and hatred is being spread among the people besides onslaught against opposition leaders.

“The Prime Minister says KCR, I will throw your government out. What is that we should understand out of this? Are we not an elected government like yours? Have we won without people's mandate? On what reason would you throw my government out. Can a Prime Minister go to West Bengal and say 40 of your MLAs are in touch with us. Can he say that?,” KCR questioned.

Rao said the people would decide who should play what role whether to rule or to sit in opposition, and the ruling government should be allowed to work for five years without meddling in it.

He slammed the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly not coming out clearly on the State’s share of Krishna River water. Narrating the achievements of his government, he said even in Gujarat there is no 24-hour supply of power and the western State still does not have drinkingwater facilities.

“Even in Gujarat, there are no 24-hour power supply and drinkingwater facilities completely... Even in the national capital there are power cuts and drinking water shortage,” he charged.

Alleging that the Prime Minister and the Central government are blocking the progress of Telangana, KCR said if anyone questions the attitude, then they say the State government would be thrown out.

“Is it fair for the Prime Minister and the Centre to block the progress of a State? We (the Centre) don't work and we don’t allow you (State governments) to work. If anyone questions they say we will throw your State government out. Is this the way?,” he asked.

He said some of the border villages of Karnataka and Maharashtra are demanding that they be merged with Telangana after realising the developmental and welfare work being done by the TRS government.

He said the BRS party would play a key role in the nation’s development. Earlier, KCR inaugurated the new integrated district collectorate complex of Mahabubnagar district and TRS (changed to BRS) party district office.

(With PTI Inputs)