Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
JKCA Scam Case: NC Says Farooq Abdullah Shall Stick To Truth, Vindicate Himself

"Dr Farooq Abdullah shall always stick to the truth, no matter how stories are fabricated, truth manipulated and dissent suppressed however he will cooperate with the agencies and vindicate himself," the National Conference said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah PTI

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:20 pm

The National Conference on Tuesday said its president Farooq Abdullah will always stick to the truth and vindicate himself in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case. The Srinagar MP will cooperate with the investigation agencies, it said.

This comes days after the principal district and sessions judge, Srinagar summoned Abdullah on August 27 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and others in the JKCA money laundering case.

Abdullah was questioned by the ED for over three hours here on May 31.

Abdullah was JKCA president from 2001 to 2012. The scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.

The ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore in the case. These include Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.

The ED claimed its probe so far has "revealed that Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, in connivance with other office-bearers of the JKCA, had misappropriated JKCA funds to the tune of Rs 51.90 crore and utilised proceeds of crime for settling his personal and business liabilities".

It initiated the money laundering probe against JKCA office-bearers on the basis of a case registered at the Rammunshi Bagh police station here.

The case was later transferred to the CBI on the high court's directions. The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

-With PTI Input

National JKCA Scam Case National Conference Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Association Money Laundering Case Enforcement Directorate Politics Farooq Abdullah Srinagar
