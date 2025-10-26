Jharkhand: JMM Says INDIA Bloc's Seat-Sharing Issues In Bihar Will Not Impact November 11 Ghatsila Bypoll

j=
JMM dismissed suggestions that INDIA bloc tensions in Bihar would affect its Ghatsila bypoll chances.
Both JMM and NDA leaders have intensified campaigns, highlighting governance, development, and employment issues.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday asserted that the recent seat-sharing differences within the INDIA bloc in Bihar would have no impact on its prospects in the November 11 Ghatsila bypoll.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting JMM MLA and Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away during treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15. Soren also headed the party’s East Singhbhum district unit.
The JMM has fielded his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, as its candidate, while the BJP-led NDA has nominated Babulal Soren, who lost to the late minister in the 2024 Assembly elections.
The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has named Babulal Murmu, who finished third previously. A total of 13 candidates, including one woman, remain in the contest after Independent candidate Vikram Kisku withdrew his nomination on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, JMM spokesperson and former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi — joined by Minister Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren’s widow Surjmani Soren, and other coalition leaders — said the INDIA bloc remained united and was working towards a "historic victory" for Somesh Soren.
"Absolutely, we are united and fighting against the NDA as a force in this bypoll. The Bihar development will not have any impact on our prospects in Ghatsila," Sarangi said, while adding that the party would review the Bihar situation after the bypoll.
Earlier, Water Resources and Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan, State Minority Commission chairman Hedeyattulah Khan and other leaders launched a voter outreach campaign in Musabani block, urging support for Somesh Soren.
"The government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren," Hassan said.
JMM’s Potka MLA Sanjeev Sardar expressed confidence that the party would secure a "hat-trick" in Ghatsila, saying Somesh Soren’s win would reinforce the government’s commitment to development and "sushasan" (good governance).
Meanwhile, NDA candidate Babulal Soren, accompanied by his father and former chief minister Champai Soren, led a campaign rally in Galudih under the Ghatsila constituency on Saturday, drawing a large crowd, including women supporters. BJP workers also organised a massive motorcycle rally in Dampara.
Speaking with the villagers, Champai Soren claimed that the state government had failed to initiate development in rural areas or create employment opportunities, forcing youths to migrate for employment.
The JLKM has also stepped up its campaign, with party founder and Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato posting on X, "We have fielded an educated and honest young brother, Ramdas Murmu, in the electoral field of Ghatsila. Bless such youth in politics." Mahato said the bypoll was not just about a seat but about "the identity and rights of the people of Jharkhand".
(with inputs from PTI)