Jharkhand: JMM Says INDIA Bloc's Seat-Sharing Issues In Bihar Will Not Impact November 11 Ghatsila Bypoll

The JLKM has also stepped up its campaign, with party founder and Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato posting on X, "We have fielded an educated and honest young brother, Ramdas Murmu, in the electoral field of Ghatsila. Bless such youth in politics." Mahato said the bypoll was not just about a seat but about "the identity and rights of the people of Jharkhand".