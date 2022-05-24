Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Jal Jeevan Mission: 'Blacklisted' Firm Allotted Work Says SP, UP Govt Refutes Charge

"Big people are involved in the scam of Jal Shakti Mission," claimed Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra.

Updated: 24 May 2022 5:57 pm

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday alleged a "blacklisted company" was given work worth Rs 17,411 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, a charge denied by the government.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra raised the issue during the Question Hour in the assembly.

He asked the government about the amount allocated for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the state from 2017 to March 2022, and whether it was aware that some "blacklisted companies" were given the work.

He also sought to know whether the government would take action against such companies.

During the supplementary question, Mehrotra alleged that a company blacklisted in nine provinces and by the Army was given work worth Rs 17,411 crore under the scheme.

He asked the government to "get it investigated, there are big crocodiles, they will be trapped".

Mehrotra further claimed that "big people are involved in the scam of Jal Shakti Mission".

In response, the government in a written reply said that from the financial year 2016-17 to Mar 31, 2022, an amount of Rs 17,411.90 crore has been allocated for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. It denied that work was given to any "blacklisted company".

The response was given by the state's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who also said that the question of any kind of action does not arise. 

Uttar Pradesh Jal Jeevan Mission Samajwadi Party
