Jaishankar On 3-Day Visit To Maldives From Today, Aim To 'Strengthen Close Partnership'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a three-day visit to the Maldives from Friday, in what will be the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu took charge nearly nine months ago.
Muizzu had visited New Delhi in June this year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.
The Ministry, in a statement, said, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives from August 9-11."
"The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," it added.
The ministry's statement noted that Maldives is a key maritime neighbour of India, adding that it is also an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region.
"The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further," the MEA said in its statement.
India and Maldives' relations have been severely strained since Muizzu assumed the top office of the islands. He is often known for his pro-China leanings. Muizzu had also demanded withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country within hours of taking his oath.
Subsequently, the civilians replaced the Indian military personnel in the islands.
Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January, 2023.
In the Indian Ocean region, notably, Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours. The overall bilateral relations between the two nations, including in defence and security sectors, saw an upward progression under the previous government in Male.