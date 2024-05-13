Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home

Panic has again struck Rajasthan's Jaipur after at least four schools in the city received bomb threat mails on Monday. This comes a day after Pink City was shaken up by threats to bomb the airport and hospitals.
Meanwhile, the reports said the students in these schools have been sent back to their homes.
Reports said students and staff members from these schools have been evacuated. The police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools, PTI reported.
"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," news agency PTI quoted Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph as saying.
The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, it said.
On May 12, in a similar instance, Delhi’s IGI airport and several hospitals were targeted with bomb threats via email prompting authorities to deploy multiple bomb disposal squads.
A total of eight hospitals including GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, Burari Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital had received bomb threats on Sunday, the police said.
Besides, national capital’s—IGI airport had also received a bomb threat.
Earlier, over 130 schools across Delhi-NCR received identical emails, alleging the presence of bombs on their premises. The threats had led to widespread panic, resulting in immediate evacuations and thorough searches of the schools.