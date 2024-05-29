Innovative Interventions
TBBT project is using tools ranging from the conventional to the out-of-the-box like mass media, school curriculum, adolescents mental health helpline, e-learning platform, AI-powered Chatbot HeloJubi, music album, murals and social media to enable children and youth to grow into healthy individuals
-
Previous Story
Prajwal Revanna Books Munich-Bengaluru May 30 Flight, Files For Anticipatory Bail: Official Sources
-
Next Story
Gujarat Police File FIRs Against 18 Owners Of Illegal Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire