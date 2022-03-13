Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Indian Embassy In War Torn Ukraine Temporarily Relocates To Poland

Ukraine War: The Ministry of External Affairs announced that it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland, in view of the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises. AP

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 5:08 pm

India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country including the Russian military offensive in its western region.

The decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrainian cities and towns including the capital Kyiv.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it said in a brief statement.

A significant number of officials in the Indian embassy in Kyiv was already working from its camp office in Lviv for the last few days.

The camp office of the embassy was set up in Lviv as part of efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine through land border crossings.

Lviv is a city in western Ukraine that is around 70 kilometres from the border with Poland.

India brought back over 18,100 of its nationals from across Ukraine under its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

India evacuated its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security that reviewed India's security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

 An official statement said Modi was briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine. (With PTI inputs)

