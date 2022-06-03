Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Rejects US State Dept Report On Religious Freedom, Says ‘Vote Bank Politics Is Being Practised In International Relations’

The annual report on international religious freedom, released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleged that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021.

India Rejects US State Dept Report On Religious Freedom, Says ‘Vote Bank Politics Is Being Practised In International Relations’
India rejects US report on religious freedom.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 6:13 pm

India Friday rejected its criticism in a US State Department report on religious freedom, saying it is unfortunate that "vote bank politics is being practised in international relations".

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the observation on  India in the report is based on "motivated inputs and biased views". 

The annual report on international religious freedom, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleged that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021. 

Related stories

India-US Relationship Has Gone Real Transformation In Last 2 Decades, Human Element Is Key Driver: S Jaishankar

India-US Relationship Built On Common Values, Shared Vision, Says US Ahead Of 2+2 Meeting

Joe Biden Will Continue Strengthening India-US Relationship, Say Experts

"We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials," Bagchi said.

"It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided," he added.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the report 

"As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence," he said. 

The India section of the report mentioned incidents of attacks on the religious minorities 

"Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," said the India section of the report.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India US Antony Blinken Politics Vote Bank US State Department Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) International Religious Freedom International Relations External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study