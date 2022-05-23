Monday, May 23, 2022
India's Active Covid-19 Cases Reduced To Below 15,000; 46 Fresh Fatalities

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to  4,31,38,393 while the death count stands at 5,24,459.

Covid-19 (Representational Image)

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:20 am

India added 2,022 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,38,393, while the active cases dipped to 14,832, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,459 with 46 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.49 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,99,102, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.38 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

