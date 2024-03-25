National

'Lectures By A Nation...': India Lashes Out At Pakistan Over Kashmir

India has said Pakistan instead focus on stopping its ‘terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
PTI
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

India has slashed on Pakistan over racking Jammu and Kashmir at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). India said the country with established history of aiding terrorism should not make comments on human rights.

The Indian delegation at the IPU was represented by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh. India at IPU reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has been and will remain an "integral and inalienable part of India".

Water dam (representative image) - null
India Stops Water Flow To Pakistan As Shahpur Kandi Barrage Is Complete

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I take the floor to reject the preposterous comments made by Pakistan against my country. India is the largest democracy in the world, and I am privileged that many consider the Indian democracy a model to be emulated," Harivansh Singh reportedly said at the IPU.

Advertisement

Singh made the statement using India's right to reply during the 148th session of the IPU in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said that "lectures" by a nation which has an "abysmal track record of democracy is laughable, to say the least".

"It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives," he added.

He added: "As regards the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, they have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from anyone can override this fact."

Advertisement

He said Pakistan instead focus on stopping its "terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights".

Singh also reminded the IPU audience that the face of "global terror", Osama Bin Laden - founder of terror outfit al-Qaeda - "was found in Pakistan". "The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra