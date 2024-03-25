'Lectures By A Nation...': India Lashes Out At Pakistan Over Kashmir

India has slashed on Pakistan over racking Jammu and Kashmir at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). India said the country with established history of aiding terrorism should not make comments on human rights.
The Indian delegation at the IPU was represented by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh. India at IPU reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has been and will remain an "integral and inalienable part of India".
"I take the floor to reject the preposterous comments made by Pakistan against my country. India is the largest democracy in the world, and I am privileged that many consider the Indian democracy a model to be emulated," Harivansh Singh reportedly said at the IPU.
Singh made the statement using India's right to reply during the 148th session of the IPU in Geneva, Switzerland.
He said that "lectures" by a nation which has an "abysmal track record of democracy is laughable, to say the least".
"It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives," he added.
He added: "As regards the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, they have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from anyone can override this fact."
He said Pakistan instead focus on stopping its "terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights".
Singh also reminded the IPU audience that the face of "global terror", Osama Bin Laden - founder of terror outfit al-Qaeda - "was found in Pakistan". "The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," he said.