'Soaked In Red Of Bloodshed': At United Nations, India Tears Into Pakistan

Exercising the Right of Reply against Pakistan at High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, India said attention cannot be paid any further to a "country that speaks while being soaked in red, the red of the bloodshed."
India's First Secretary Anupama Singh, speaking on Pakistan, said a country like that commenting on India is "perverse".
LISTEN IN
"A country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its own minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record," adding that commenting on India, which is "demonstrably making great strides in achieving economic progress and social justice, is not merely ironical but perverse," Anupama Singh said.
India was exercising its 'Right to Reply' to respond to Turkey and Pakistan for the mention of Jammu and Kashmir on the platform.
"A glaring example was large-scale brutality perpetrated against a minority Christian community in Jaranwala city in Pakistan in August 2023, when 19 churches were gutted and 89 Christian houses burnt down. A country that hosts and even celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India, whose pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see," India's First Secretary Anupama Singh said.
"We cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red - the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame of its own people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests," Anupama Singh added.
India said, "We regret comments made by Türkiye on a matter "that is an internal affair of India, and hope that it would refrain from making unsolicited comments on our internal matters in future."
"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," Singh said.
She said: "The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India, and the Constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India."