Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Unacceptable': India Hits Out At OIC Secretary General For Visiting PoK

Home National

'Unacceptable': India Hits Out At OIC Secretary General For Visiting PoK

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the visit of the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and for his comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the grouping has no locus standi in matters related to the region.

India Pakistan ties
India Pakistan ties PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 10:52 am

In a sharp reaction to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's trip to PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "Any attempt of interference and meddling in India's internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable."

He said the OIC has already lost its "credibility" by taking a "blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach" to the issues.

Taha was on a three-day visit to Pakistan from December 10-12. 

"We strongly condemn the visit of the OIC secretary general to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," Bagchi said.

He was responding to media queries on the visit of the OIC official to the PoK. 

"The OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its secretary-general has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan," Bagchi said 

"We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

A statement by the OIC said Taha briefed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his diplomatic efforts on the question of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Related stories

Pakistan-Taliban Tensions Rise As 7 Pakistanis Die In Border Firing, Pakistani PM Condemns Firing

NIA Special Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah Booked For 'Glorifying Terrorism'

Two PoK Nationals Debarred From Polls In J&K Leads To An Election In December Chill

The OIC is a grouping of Muslim-majority nations.

Tags

National India Pakistan Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Kashmir India Pakistan Ties Border Dispute Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment