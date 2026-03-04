US-Israel Iran War Updates LIVE: US And Israel Intensify Strikes On Iran As Retaliation Spreads Across Region

House Speaker Johnson says US not pursuing nation-building in Iran
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that no one can yet determine with any degree of certainty how the conflict with Iran will end. The Republican leader, speaking after an all-member briefing at the Capitol, described himself as a close ally of President Trump.
He said it is up to the Iranian people to “seize this moment of opportunity” for their country, and not necessarily depend on the US. Johnson added, “We have no ability to get into the nation-building business,” and concluded, “America has enough trouble of our own.”
US Central Command says strikes on Iran have only just begun
The top US military commander in the Middle East has stated that American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran since the operation started. Adm. Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, made the comments in a video posted on X on Tuesday.
He said the US military has “severely degraded Iran’s air defenses” and taken out hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. The video included footage of missiles and jets launching from US ships, along with targets exploding on the ground.
Cooper noted that Iran has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones in response. He added that the US is “hunting” Iran’s last remaining mobile ballistic missile launchers to eliminate their “lingering launch capability.”
The operation has involved more than 50,000 troops, 200 fighter jets, two aircraft carriers and bombers, with “more capability is on the way.” Cooper concluded by saying, “We’ve just begun.”