US-Israel Iran War Updates LIVE: US And Israel Intensify Strikes On Iran As Retaliation Spreads Across Region

Representative image: The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions and begun ground operations. | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty

The US-Israel war with Iran has entered its fourth day, marked by intensified airstrikes and a broadening regional conflict. Israeli and US forces have conducted repeated strikes on Tehran, targeting missile launchers, weapons production facilities, and a nuclear research site, following the initial attacks over the weekend that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures. Explosions continued overnight in the Iranian capital, with Israel stepping up its campaign to dominate key military assets. Iran has retaliated with dozens of ballistic missiles fired at Israel and drone attacks extending across the Gulf, hitting targets including the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia and causing disruptions to energy infrastructure in several states. The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions and begun ground operations. The Pentagon has identified four US troops killed in a drone strike in Kuwait. President Trump has described the operation as likely lasting several weeks, with US forces joining to preempt an anticipated Iranian strike, though administration messaging on aims like regime change remains inconsistent. Casualties are mounting, nearly 800 reported dead in Iran, plus losses in Israel, Lebanon, while global oil prices have surged and markets slumped amid fears over energy supplies and the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic channels appear stalled as the violence escalates.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Mar 2026, 07:38:32 am IST House Speaker Johnson says US not pursuing nation-building in Iran US House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that no one can yet determine with any degree of certainty how the conflict with Iran will end. The Republican leader, speaking after an all-member briefing at the Capitol, described himself as a close ally of President Trump. He said it is up to the Iranian people to “seize this moment of opportunity” for their country, and not necessarily depend on the US. Johnson added, “We have no ability to get into the nation-building business,” and concluded, “America has enough trouble of our own.”