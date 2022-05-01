Sunday, May 01, 2022
India Registers Slight Increase In Covid-19 Cases

India Covid-19: According to the Union Health Ministry data, there have been an increase of over 3000 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Increase in Covid-19 cases in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 01 May 2022 9:52 am

A total of 3,324 coronavirus infections were reported in a day taking the case tally to 4,30,79,188, while the number of active cases increased to 19,092, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases accounted for 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 403 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at  0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,36,253, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 189.17 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.(With PTI inputs)
 

COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Covid Deaths Coronavirus Union Health Ministry India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rising Covid-19 Cases
