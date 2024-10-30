National

India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh

Last week, in a breakthrough in ending the four-year-long border standoff between the two neighbouring nations, India reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Confirming the development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserted that consensus was achieved on patrolling and disengagement in Depsang and Demchok while adding that patrolling along the LAC would begin after disengagement

India China border conflict Ladakh disengagement Galwan clash
India-China border conflict (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
Within days since the Indian Defence officials announced the commencement of disengagement of troops of India and China at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, the United States on Wednesday said it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard.

What did US say?

Commenting on the matter, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, “We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border.”

When asked if US played any role in this development, Miller firmly said, “We have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution.”

After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation - | Photo: PTI
After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

India-China agreement on patrolling

Last week, in a breakthrough in ending the four-year-long border standoff between the two neighbouring nations, India reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Confirming the development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserted that consensus was achieved on patrolling and disengagement in Depsang and Demchok while adding that patrolling along the LAC would begin after disengagement. However, Jaishankar also mentioned that the agreement on patrolling did not put an end to the entire dispute over the India-China border region.

New satellite images showing disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops - X/@AnkiitKoomar
India-China Border Row: Satellite Images Confirm Disengagement In Depsang And Demchok

BY Outlook Web Desk

Satellite images confirm disengagement

Recently satellite images provided by US-based Maxar Technologies confirmed initial disengagement activities in Depsang and Demchok of Eastern Ladakh. A visible reduction in structures at multiple locations was observed while the images also highlighted the recent dismantling of structures and shelters.

Removal of a large shelter that has been visible since the standoff days in the Depsang area near Patrol Point 10 came as the biggest confirmation of the initial disengagement.

null - null
Opinion | That China Has Claimed Galwan As Its Territory Indicates Strategic Intent, Planning

BY Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha

India-China standoff since 2020

Back in May 2020, the massive Sino-India border standoff initiated which eventually escalated to a violent clash in Galwan Valley in June leading to several casualties on both sides.

In a bid to resolve the political dispute involving the two neighbouring nations, several rounds of military dialogues have taken place concerning troop repositioning, and partial withdrawals.

Since the onset of the standoff, the Indian forces have been restricted near the ‘Y Junction’ in Depsang, preventing access to patrolling points (PPs) 10 to 13, marking the Line of Actual Control (LAC) claimed by India. For the longest time, Eastern Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok continued to be unresolved areas.

