After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know

Indian and Chinese forces will work towards disengagement at two friction points across the LAC - Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

india china border dispute
After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | Photo: PTI
In a major step towards thawing diplomatic relations between India and China, the two countries announced disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Based on the announcements made by both New Delhi and Beijing, the disengagement is expected to be completed over the next two days - October 28 and 29.

Indian and Chinese forces will work towards disengagement at two friction points across the LAC - Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

Once the process of disengagement is completed, the two countries, which are now working towards resolving the border dispute, will work towards de-escalation.

(FILE PHOTO) Indian Army handed over 13 yaks and four calves that strayed across the LAC on Aug. 31, 2020, in East Arunachal Pradesh to China. - PTI
India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling

BY Seema Guha

A day before the BRICS Summit in Russia, India and China announced an agreement aimed at resolving the border issue along the Line of Actual Control. This key agreement was marked as the first successful resolution between the neighbours since the 2020 Galwan clash.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a source in the Indian Army stated that troops from both sides will fall back to the positions held pre-April 2020 and continue to patrol areas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - X: @DrSJaishankar
'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, military disengagement will be the first step to reduce friction between the forces. The next step will focus on de-escalation.

"The situation in the border has been very disturbed and that's had a very negative impact on the overall relationship,” said the EAM.

After de-escalation, Jaishankar added that the third step will focus on the "larger issue of how do you manage the border and how do you negotiate the boundary settlement".

