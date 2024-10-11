National

In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details

An official said that this seizure is linked to the 562 kgs of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 that were earlier recovered from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur.

The cocaine was hidden in plastic snack packets kept inside cartons in the shop |
The cocaine was hidden in plastic snack packets kept inside cartons in the shop | Photo: X/@NitishDahiya3/@ANI
info_icon

In a second major drug bust in a week, Delhi Police seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented ship in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area.

An official said that the drugs were concealed inside plastic snack packets with labels of 'Tasty Treat' and 'Chatpata Mixture'. Around 20-25 such packets kept in cartons were recovered from a small narrow shop.

This seizure is connected to the 562 kgs of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 that were earlier recovered from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the official noted.

Drugs Kept In Cartons In Ramesh Nagar Shop:

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported citing official sources that the drug consignment was kept in the shop by an Indian origin UK citizen who is now absconding.

"We got a tip-off during investigations of our previous seizure and arrest. On Thursday evening, a team of the Special Cell was sent to the shop and recovered the consignment," a police official said.

Before the police team, the UK citizen -- who has been identified by the cops -- managed to escape from the scene. The officer said that the UK man had taken the shop on rent a few days ago, adding that two people including the shop's owner have been detained and interrogated.

During questioning, the shop owner told police that the shop was rented for garments-related business.

The police official said it is suspected that the UK citizen wanted to transport the drugs to other parts of the country but, he fled after the Mahipalpur seizure.

On October 2, Delhi Police's Special Cell seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore from Mahipalpur. At least four persons were arrested in connection with the drugs and later two more persons were apprehended from Amritsar and Chennai.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Earlier in the day, the Special cell made its seventh arrest in the case, catching a man named Akhlak -- a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

Police said that the syndicate was allegedly run by a Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya, who was running the racket with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested by the police, they said.

A look out circular (LOC) was issued against Basoya, who is currently absconding. Police suspect that Basoya is a part of an international syndicate which has given different works to different people.

Most of the syndicate members do not know each other and they were operating based on code names on social media, police sources said.

A senior police officer familiar with the probe said so far 700 kg of cocaine, worth over Rs 7,000 crore, has been recovered from the national capital. They said that these seizures were part of the same syndicate which had brought consignment via sea route to Goa from South American countries.

It is suspected that some more consignments are kept or already transported to other destinations, the officer said, adding that police teams are conducting raids at various parts of Delhi-NCR, trying to nab the other co-accused of the drug syndicate.

MP DRUG BUST

Following the first drug haul in Delhi, another bust in Madhya Pradesh's Bagroda area hit the headlines as Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1,814 crore from a synthetic drug manufacturing unit.

Later, cops also seized chemicals and raw materials from a ship in Bhopal and detained the facility's owner. A top police officer had said that the seized materials could potentially produce MD with an estimated value of Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore.

The factory's ventilation system which was connected to the ground unlike the usual system -- which is connected to the roof -- caught the investigators' attention, leading to the massive drug haul.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures