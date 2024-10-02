National

Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate

The Delhi police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine in Mehrauli. This is one of the biggest drug busts in the region.

delhi drug bust
Representative image Photo: X
info_icon

The Delhi Police on Wednesday seized over 560 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. This seizure is one of the largest drug busts in the national capital. The drugs were confiscated during a raid in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

Authorities suspect an international drug syndicate reportedly run by Afghan nationals stands behind the trafficking. The incident follows the recent arrest of two Afghan men, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were apprehended in Tilak Nagar with 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine.

Waris has been living India on refugee status since January 2020. He was previously employed at a chemist shop in Vikaspuri. Waris allegedly got involved in drug trafficking after a friend approached him to assist with deliveries for various consignments in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). As per reports, the compensation was approximately $100 per delivery for Waris.

Nayib, who came to India in January 2020 with his father, is also a registered refugee. He met Waris at the chemist's shop where the latter introduced him to the drug trade and lured him by promising a more affluent lifestyle.

The latest bust has raised concerns about the potential for a narco-terrorism connection, which the police are currently investigating. The demand for narcotics typically increases during the festive season, prompting authorities to take preemptive action against drug distribution networks.

In a related incident that happened on the same day, Delhi Customs seized 1,660 grams of cocaine valued at over Rs 24 crore from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The accused, a citizen of Liberia, arrived from Dubai and was subsequently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

The Delhi Police continue to investigate the case to dismantle drug trafficking operations in the region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: RSA Win Toss, Bat First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs
  2. Women's T20 WC: Smriti Says, 'No Shortcuts To Toppling Australia; Teams Must Bring Their A-Game'
  3. Women's T20 World Cup, Group B Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. Nepal Vs Oman, 5th T20I Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  5. Women's T20 World Cup, Group A Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
  2. Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics
  3. Inter 4-0 Red Star Belgrade, Champions League: Taremi, Arnautovic Impress Inzaghi In Rout
  4. Champions League: PSG Were No Match To 'Superior' Arsenal, Concedes Luis Enrique
  5. Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Arteta Lauds 'Unbelievable' Havertz
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  2. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
  3. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Out Of Jail On 20-Day Parole
  4. Maharashtra Govt Forms Inquiry Commission To Investigate Alleged Encounter Of Badlapur Rape Accused
  5. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israeli Military Asks People Of 24 Villages In Lebanon To Evacuate; Israel's Fresh Op In Gaza Kills 51
  2. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
  3. Israel vs Iran: Analysing The Military Might Of The Two Nations
  4. Denmark Blasts: Two Explosions Rock Area Around Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen; No Injury Reported
  5. Women's Role In Catholic Church Tops Agenda As Pope Opens Second Phase Of Big Reform Project
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3