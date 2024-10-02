Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate

The Delhi Police on Wednesday seized over 560 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. This seizure is one of the largest drug busts in the national capital. The drugs were confiscated during a raid in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.
Authorities suspect an international drug syndicate reportedly run by Afghan nationals stands behind the trafficking. The incident follows the recent arrest of two Afghan men, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were apprehended in Tilak Nagar with 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine.
Waris has been living India on refugee status since January 2020. He was previously employed at a chemist shop in Vikaspuri. Waris allegedly got involved in drug trafficking after a friend approached him to assist with deliveries for various consignments in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). As per reports, the compensation was approximately $100 per delivery for Waris.
Nayib, who came to India in January 2020 with his father, is also a registered refugee. He met Waris at the chemist's shop where the latter introduced him to the drug trade and lured him by promising a more affluent lifestyle.
The latest bust has raised concerns about the potential for a narco-terrorism connection, which the police are currently investigating. The demand for narcotics typically increases during the festive season, prompting authorities to take preemptive action against drug distribution networks.
In a related incident that happened on the same day, Delhi Customs seized 1,660 grams of cocaine valued at over Rs 24 crore from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The accused, a citizen of Liberia, arrived from Dubai and was subsequently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.
The Delhi Police continue to investigate the case to dismantle drug trafficking operations in the region.