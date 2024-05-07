HPBOSE Class 10 Results Out: 74.6% Students Passed | Check Out Toppers List hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10th exam results today. Students who took the exam can now view their scores for the Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 on the official HPBOSE website.
The HP board Class 10th exams were taken between March 2 and March 21 by nearly one lakh students.
According to reports, the passing percentage this year for Class 10 result is 74.61 per cent.
HP Board 10th Result 2024: Toppers
Ridhima Sharma achieved the highest score in the exams, obtaining 699 marks out of 700, making it a remarkable 99.86 per cent.
Here are the top 5 of the merit list:
Ridhima Sharma- 99.86 per cent
Kritika Sharma- 99.71 per cent
Shivam Sharma- 99.57 per cent
Dhriti Tegta- 99.57 per cent
Rushil Sood- 99.57 per cent
HP Board 10th Result 2024: Official Website
Students who took the exam can now view their scores for the Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 on the official HPBOSE website -
hpbose.org
HP Board 10th Result 2024: How To Check Results?
1. Visit the official website
2. Go to Results page
3. Open the Class 10 final examination result link
4. Type the required details eg. registration number, date of birth
5. Submit the details
6. The scorecard will appear on screen
7. Download and save it for future reference
HP Board 10th Result 2024: How To Check Results Offline
The official website may crash due to heavy traffic and in case a student is facing lack of internet connection they can get their scorecards via SMS
1. Open the SMS application of the mobile phone
2. Type HP10-digit exam (roll number)
3. Send it to 56263
4. Scorecard will appear on the mobile phone via SMS from the HPBOSE