National

HPBOSE Class 10 Results Out: 74.6% Students Passed | Check Out Toppers List hpbose.org

The HP board Class 10th exams were taken between March 2 and March 21 by nearly one lakh students.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared 10th Board results
info_icon

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10th exam results today. Students who took the exam can now view their scores for the Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 on the official HPBOSE website.

The HP board Class 10th exams were taken between March 2 and March 21 by nearly one lakh students.

According to reports, the passing percentage this year for Class 10 result is 74.61 per cent.

CISCE Results 2024 Out for Class 10, Class 12 - Screengrab from official website
CISCE Results 2024 Declared: How To Check ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Results cisce.org

BY Outlook Web Desk

HP Board 10th Result 2024: Toppers

Ridhima Sharma achieved the highest score in the exams, obtaining 699 marks out of 700, making it a remarkable 99.86 per cent.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 of the merit list:

Ridhima Sharma- 99.86 per cent

Kritika Sharma- 99.71 per cent

Shivam Sharma- 99.57 per cent

Dhriti Tegta- 99.57 per cent

Rushil Sood- 99.57 per cent

HP Board 10th Result 2024: Official Website

Students who took the exam can now view their scores for the Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 on the official HPBOSE website -

hpbose.org

HP Board 10th Result 2024: How To Check Results?

1. Visit the official website

2. Go to Results page

3. Open the Class 10 final examination result link

4. Type the required details eg. registration number, date of birth

Advertisement

5. Submit the details

6. The scorecard will appear on screen

7. Download and save it for future reference

null - null
HP Board Class 12 Results 2024: Know Where To Check Results, Passing Percentage And Toppers

BY Outlook Web Desk

HP Board 10th Result 2024: How To Check Results Offline

The official website may crash due to heavy traffic and in case a student is facing lack of internet connection they can get their scorecards via SMS

1. Open the SMS application of the mobile phone

2. Type HP10-digit exam (roll number) 

3. Send it to 56263 

4. Scorecard will appear on the mobile phone via SMS from the HPBOSE

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman's Body Found In Noida University's Water Tank; Husband, Mother-In-Law Key Suspects
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 20 New Fires Over Past 24 Hours, Govt Uses Aerial Firefighting; NDRF Deployed | Details
  3. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  5. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Arshad Warsi On 'Munna Bhai 3': Left The Franchise On Interval, It Needs To End
  2. 'Freedom At Midnight' Cast To Feature Global Talents Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum
  3. 'Wonder Woman 3’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals The Gal Gadot-Starrer Isn't Likely To Happen
  4. Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Fifth Accused From Rajasthan
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza Cast Their Vote, Say ‘It Is An Important Day’
Sports News
  1. Met Gala 2024, Athletes On Red Carpet: Check Out The Look Of Your Favourites
  2. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  3. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 'Can Beat Any Team' - Ricky Ponting
  4. National Women's Hockey League: Bengal And Odisha Register Fighting Wins
  5. IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Nisarg Patel Eager To Face Off With Virat Kohli And Co
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  2. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  3. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
  4. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  5. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress