CISCE Results 2024 Declared: How To Check ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Results cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the results for Class 12 ISC and Class 10 ICSE students. As per the announcement, a total of 99.47 percent students have cleared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams and 98.19 percent have clear the School Certificate Exams.
Students who appeared for the CISCE Board Exams 2024 can now download their scorecards from the official website of the board - cisce.org.
CISCE Result 2024: How To Check ISC, ICSE Results
Visit the official website - cisce.org
On the homepage, click on the link for Results 2024.
A new page will open. Select your course and enter all details such as Unique ID, index number and captcha.
On a new page, your CISCE Result will be displayed.
Download the scorecard for future references.
For the ICSE Class 10 Results 2024, a total of 2,43,617 candidates appeared for the exams. Of these, 1,30,506 candidates were boys and 1,13,111 students were girls.
Out this, a total of 2,42,328 students passed their Class 10th exams. As per CISCE, 2,223 schools out of 2,695 achieved a pass percentage of 100 percent. The overall pass percentage for the ICSE 10th Result stood at 99.47 percent.
For the ISC Class 12 Results 2024, a total of 99,901 students appeared for the exams. Of this, 52,765 students were boys and 47,136 students were girls. Of the 99,000 students, a total of 98,088 students cleared their exams.
As per the central board, 904 schools out of 1366 schools secured a 100 percent pass percentage.
In both the results, the girls outperformed the boys. For ICSE, girls scored a pass percentage of 99.65 percent while boys stood at 99.31 percent. Similarly, for ISC, the girls secured a pass percentage of 98.92 percent and the boys stood at 97.53 percent.