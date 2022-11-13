Himachal Congress Urges ECI To Act Against Carrying Of EVMs In Private Vehicles, Says BJP Making ‘Mockery Of Elections’

The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission against carrying of EVMs in private vehicles which is in violation of the rules.

Private unidentified vehicles used to transfer EVMs

In a complaint to the Chief Election Officer, Himachal, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVM machines have been seen to be carried to their stations (strong rooms) in unauthorized private vehicles.

Terming it an "utterly unfortunate incident" in his Vidhan Sabha constituency, Rampur, Congress legal cell working chairman Pranay Pratap Singh said that as per the protocol, the vehicles hired to carry such machines to the strong rooms are to be requisitioned beforehand by the Election Commission or the returning officers.

"But in the case in hand, the machines were transferred in a private vehicle which had no prior authorisation or requisition from either the Returning Officer or the Election Commission," said Singh on the car in question.

Fundamental rights of citizens at stake

"It is most humbly requested to you to kindly take cognisance in the said matter at the earliest as if not done so, the ruling BJP party shall make a mockery out of the elections and will curtail not just the fundamental rights of the citizens but the independent powers and functions of the Election Commission of India too," the Congress complaint to CEO read.

"Necessary actions with regard to the violations of the Model Code of Conduct must be taken on immediate basis and a criminal complaint against the offenders shall be filed at the earliest," the complaint also said.

Earlier, the Himachal Congress in another complaint alleged that the BJP had been circulating a "fake letterhead" in the name of Rajeev Shukla, AICC in-charge for Himachal, with a motive to influence the voting patterns in favour of the BJP candidates. The party in its complaint said that Shukla never wrote or signed any such letter.

The fear of defeat has left the BJP to use fake letters.



Congress in Himachal forming a government with a thumping majority.



BJP is furious that Himachal has decided to reject them. pic.twitter.com/NjiIhBBFnO — Saral Patel #BharatJodoYatra (@SaralPatel) November 12, 2022

"This letter is disseminating the frustration level of BJP … This forged letter is nothing but a feeble attempt to damage the Congress but the BJP is not aware that the people of Himachal Pradesh are wise and intelligent enough to construe their malafide intentions," the complaint said, seeking strict action and registration of an FIR against the BJP.

Voting for HImachal Pradesh Assembly polls was done in a single phase on November 12. Counting and results declaration is scheduled for December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)