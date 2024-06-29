'BJP Has Expertise In...': Hemant Soren Launches Scathing Attack Day After Release From Jail

A day after his release from Jharkhand's Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addressed the party workers and said a befitting reply would be given to those who conspired against them.
Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Soren said, "It's time to put the final nail in BJP's coffin, the saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand."
The leader, who was granted bail in the land scam case by the Jharkhand High Court, said that truth cannot be hidden by anyone, "it comes out sooner or later".
"I have come amongst you once again to provide you with leadership. I assure you that the results of Lok Sabha elections have given strength to natives and tribals of Jharkhand," the JMM leader said.
He said that he has received information about the Assembly polls in the state likely being held earlier, adding that "we are ready for them".
Further sharpening his attack at the BJP, Soren said that the party is an expert in "destroying the social fabric of India". The former Jharkhand CM said that the people of the nation taught the BJP a "lesson" in the recently held general elections.
He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's dream of winning the Jharkhand Assembly elections is just a "day dream".
Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged eight of the 14 seats in Jharkhand, while Soren's JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) won 3, Congress got two and AJSU Party one.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam in the state, where he is accused of being a key beneficiary of illicitly obtaining land through fraudulent means.