Guwahati Police Issues Warning As Opposition Forum Announces Statewide Hartal Against CAA

Guwahati police have issued a notice to organisations calling for a strike in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The United Opposition Forum, Assam, announced a statewide hartal. This comes after the Centre implemented the CAA 2019, allowing citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries. The police warned of legal action against any damage during the strike.
Assam previously saw violent protests against the CAA in 2019. Indigenous groups fear an influx of immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, once the CAA is in effect. Various organisations protested across the state against the CAA, vowing to intensify their opposition.
Protests have erupted across Assam, with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 indigenous non-political organisations burning copies of the CAA and organising rallies in various parts of the state. AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya stated, "We won't accept the CAA in any manner," promising continued peaceful and democratic protests.
Bhattacharya further added, “There will be a torchlight rally across Assam on Tuesday evening and other different modes of protest in the coming days. We have already applied to file a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the CAA.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that political parties advocating strikes in violation of court orders could lose their registrations. He suggested that those opposing the CAA should seek redressal through the Supreme Court, stating, "Everyone has a right to protest, but if a political party disobeys a court order, its registration may be cancelled."
Various opposition parties, including Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Aam Aadmi Party, staged protests across the state. The BJP welcomed the notification of CAA rules, with senior spokesperson Rupam Goswami stating, “There was a misinformation campaign by the opposition that crores of Hindus from Bangladesh would enter Assam after the law was passed by Parliament, but nothing of that sort has happened.” AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain alleged that the BJP implemented the CAA before the Lok Sabha polls to gain support from Bangladeshi Hindu votes.